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2026 Election: Reno Mayoral Candidate Forum

Reno Mayoral Candidate Forum event flyer. May 13 at the Wilbur D. May Museum. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

2026 Election: Reno Mayoral Candidate Forum

Who’s running for Reno mayor? Join us for a community forum with the local mayoral candidates vying for your vote ahead of the June primary election.

This forum is co-sponsored by KUNR Public Radio, the League of Women Voters of Nevada, and the Reno Gazette Journal.

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Save the Date:

📅 Wednesday, May 13, doors open at 5:30 p.m.

📍 Wilbur D. May Museum

Join KUNR reporter Bert Johnson for a moderated forum with the Reno mayoral candidates. The Washoe County Registrar’s Office will also be present to answer questions about voting.

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Looking to hear from the Sparks mayoral candidates?

RGJ reporter Jaedyn Young will moderate a forum with the Sparks mayoral candidates on Sunday, May 3, at 1:30 p.m. at the Northwest Reno Library. Doors open at 1 p.m.

Learn more about the Sparks mayoral candidate forum.

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Wilbur D. May Museum inside Rancho San Rafael Regional Park
05:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of Nevada, KUNR Public Radio, Reno Gazette Journal
www.lwvnevada.org
Wilbur D. May Museum inside Rancho San Rafael Regional Park
1595 N. Sierra Street
Reno, Nevada 89503
https://www.washoecounty.gov/parks/maycenterhome/museum/index.php