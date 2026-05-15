Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2026 elections
Carson City voters can reserve an appointment to vote in person
Carson City residents have a new option for voting in this election — voters can skip the line and reserve a time to cast their ballot in person during early voting or on Election Day.
Carson City Clerk-Recorder Scott Hoen said the initiative was created after hearing that some people skip voting when they see a lot of cars at the Carson City Community Center.
“I hear comments that the parking lot is full. Well, the parking lot is full because we have a swim meet or a theater performance going on. It's not that busy during early election, but people pass it by,” Hoen said.
Appointments are available every 30 minutes and can be scheduled here.