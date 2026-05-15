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KUNR 2026 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2026 elections

Carson City voters can reserve an appointment to vote in person

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published May 15, 2026 at 11:50 AM PDT
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio

Carson City residents have a new option for voting in this election — voters can skip the line and reserve a time to cast their ballot in person during early voting or on Election Day.

Carson City Clerk-Recorder Scott Hoen said the initiative was created after hearing that some people skip voting when they see a lot of cars at the Carson City Community Center.

“I hear comments that the parking lot is full. Well, the parking lot is full because we have a swim meet or a theater performance going on. It's not that busy during early election, but people pass it by,” Hoen said.

Appointments are available every 30 minutes and can be scheduled here.
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Local News Carson Cityearly voting2026 electionvoting
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
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