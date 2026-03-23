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Meet the candidates running for Nevada’s CD2

Graphic by Autumn Novotny

Meet the candidates running for Nevada’s CD2

There are 27 candidates running for Northern Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District.

As part of KUNR Public Radio’s mission to keep you informed during the 2026 Election, we have reached out to all 27 candidates to learn where they stand on important issues ahead of the June Primary.

All candidates were asked the same three questions: why they’re the right person for this moment, their top issue and plan to address it, and how they’ll represent the entire district, from the urban areas to rural and tribal Northern Nevada.

Each candidate was given a deadline and multiple opportunities to schedule an interview. If you do not see their name, they did not respond to KUNR’s request, declined to interview, or dropped out after filing.