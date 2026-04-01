Meet Tom Doyle: Republican candidate for Nevada’s CD2

Why are you running now, and what makes you the right candidate for this moment?

Well, I think Nevada needs a very strong conservative candidate, not somebody who's wishy washy or cannot hold to their ideals. I'm not a politician. I've had about 45 years in the casino industry and about 50 years in Nevada. So I'm a very loyal Nevadan. I bleed Wolf Pack blue. I think Nevada needs somebody that is going to be a great conservative leader. I'm very honest, so if somebody wants to know my policies, I'm happy to tell them the policies, and if they don't like it, at least they know where I stand, as opposed to telling everybody what they want to hear so I can get elected. I'm not willing to back down. I'm willing to, you know, defend the Nevada people and actually, anybody in the US.

What do you think is the top issue, and what is your plan to address it if elected?

I think there's multiple top issues. The economy is certainly one of them. The Big Beautiful Bill gave tax breaks for seniors, tip earners, overtime and all that. So that's a very important economic issue, to get the people and money back, instead of having their government spend all the money, which is their favorite thing to do. Also, it's very important to, you know, try to get the interest rates lowered, and reduce regulations and allow businesses to be businesses and basically serve the public. It's also critical on immigration, I can't tell you how important it is to continue to deport not only criminal illegals, but others. I think we should be strong and E-verify for immigration,The last thing I'll just say, real quick, you got to stop the fraud so that the taxpayers can get more money in their pockets and not spend it on fraudulent activity. AI will help reduce fraud.

How will you represent the entire district, from the urban areas to the rural and tribal parts of northern Nevada?

I've been all over the state of Nevada. Though I'm only a Renoite, so I basically live and work in Reno. I would say that I've been in the outer counties of the rural areas I'm very familiar with, you know, like Elko. You go to, you know, any place else out there, they're, they're wonderful areas of great people. Yes, they are smaller areas. So it's important to get the services out there. They're very concerned about the issue of public lands. The citizens and the communities have to decide what happens at BLM, or anybody wants to turn over lands to control their growth and all of that, so I can serve the entire state of Nevada, and the issues I mentioned, economy, immigration and all those, they really do affect the outer counties as much as they affect Reno.