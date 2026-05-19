Energy drinks and teens: A pediatrician warns about health risks and rising use in schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates 30%–50% of adolescents are reported to consume energy drinks. And as many as 11% of secondary schools in some districts across the country sell energy drinks in vending machines and school stores.

Kadin Maberry, a senior at Reno’s Academy of Arts, Careers and Technology juggles a busy schedule — he’s ranked fourth in his class, and balances extracurricular activities alongside academics. And he often relies on energy drinks to help him get through the day.

“I wanted to have more energy throughout the day, so that I could do my schoolwork,” said Maberry.

Although energy drinks provide energy, the effect is temporary. They contain 80-200 mg of caffeine per can, which causes a crash later on.

Think of the effect as a roller coaster, your heart and mind are racing when you are buckling up. Your blood pressure is rising. Energy drinks use this effect to mask fatigue and enhance physical performance.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that adolescents not consume energy drinks.

“Among the more common side effects are fast heart beat, restlessness, jitteringness, nausea, diarrhea. Also, decreasing appetite, as well as having difficulty with sleep," said Dr. Jose Cucalon Calderon, a pediatrician at Renown Health and an associate professor at the University of Nevada, Reno

A single drink that has “energy” in its name should never threaten a student's life, but the reality is, it does. There are healthier options that can support students to manage stress, said Cucalon Calderon.

“Focus on getting rest when you can, being able to stay hydrated enough and find activities that may be stimulating, that will allow for you to not feel sleepy,” Cucalon Calderon said.

Maania Manha is a senior at the Academy of Arts, Careers and Technology (AACT) and a participant in KUNR’s Youth Media program, a special partnership with the Washoe County School District to train the next generation of journalists.