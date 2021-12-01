© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.

KUNR Youth Media

KUNR’s Youth Media program is a special partnership with the Washoe County School District and Report for America to train the next generation of journalists and to elevate the voices of teenagers in our region.

Students work with media professionals to produce creative audio stories that matter to them. To learn more about how the program works, check out this article for the Radio Television Digital News Association. 

This program was formerly called Reno Youth Radio.

Load More