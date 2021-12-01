KUNR’s Youth Media program is a special partnership with the Washoe County School District and Report for America to train the next generation of journalists and to elevate the voices of teenagers in our region.
Students work with media professionals to produce creative audio stories that matter to them. To learn more about how the program works, check out this article for the Radio Television Digital News Association.
This program was formerly called Reno Youth Radio.
-
KUNR’s Youth Media program is training the next generation of journalists and elevating the voices and perspectives of high school students in our region.…
-
Over the weekend, the annual Northern Nevada Pride parade and festival was held in downtown Reno. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many events,…
-
Coming out as gay wasn’t easy for local high schooler Nick Stewart. He was worried about how his family would react and if they would accept him. In this…
-
A student-led group has been advocating for more inclusive classroom environments in Washoe County. KUNR Youth Media reporter Nick Stewart talked to…
-
The pandemic exacerbated violence and discrimination against people of Asian descent. The group Stop AAPI Hate reported there were more than 6,600 hate…
-
School-sanctioned proms were canceled across the Washoe County School District this year due to the pandemic and many students were disappointed. As the…
-
The past year has seemed monotonous for some with lots of time spent at home due to the pandemic, and that’s been the case for KUNR Youth Media reporter…
-
Reno resident Mindy Stewart had to move to many different states throughout her childhood. In this intimate conversation, she talks with her son, KUNR…
-
This week marks one year since the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police. In this commentary, KUNR Youth Media reporter May Wells shares her…
-
At the beginning of the month, Nevada handed COVID-19 mitigation measures to county jurisdictions, and as KUNR Youth Media reporter Wesley Kaopio argues,…
-
A quarter of all individuals experiencing homelessness in the United States are living in New York City or Los Angeles, according to a 2020 report from…
-
KUNR Youth Media reporter Wesley Kaopio and his family have lived in Reno for about five years. Before Wesley was born, however, his parents uprooted…