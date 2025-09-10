Meet our KUNR Youth Media students for fall 2025
KUNR’s Youth Media program is training the next generation of journalists and elevating the voices and perspectives of high school students in our region.
Student reporters produce interviews, audio diaries, commentaries and news stories that air and publish on KUNR. Get to know this semester’s student reporters below.
Lela Lennon
“My name is Lela Lennon, I’m 16 and I go to Reno High School. I love to play violin, run, do art, and hangout with my animals. I chose this internship because I love talking to people and telling stories, and I want to share my passion with the world.”
Anthony Angelopoulos
“Hi, I’m Anthony Angelopoulos. I’m a senior at Reno High School and I became a part of the KUNR internship as a way to get better and more skilled in writing, editing, and telling stories people want to hear. It is also to earn college credit for the future. I like to spend my free time playing tons of video games and watching movies as well as coming up with creative stories with my friends.”
Addison Gwin
“Hi. I'm Addison Gwin. You can call me Addison or Addi. I am a senior at Damonte Ranch. One fun fact about me is that I was born in Hawaii but grew up in the South.”
Kaitlyn De La Torre-Jackson
Kaitlyn is a Sophomore at Procter Hug High School. She competes in wrestling and has received recognition for her achievements in the sport.