Meet our KUNR Youth Media students for fall 2025

Lela Lennon

“My name is Lela Lennon, I’m 16 and I go to Reno High School. I love to play violin, run, do art, and hangout with my animals. I chose this internship because I love talking to people and telling stories, and I want to share my passion with the world.”

Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio KUNR's Reno Youth Media Lela Lennon.

Anthony Angelopoulos

“Hi, I’m Anthony Angelopoulos. I’m a senior at Reno High School and I became a part of the KUNR internship as a way to get better and more skilled in writing, editing, and telling stories people want to hear. It is also to earn college credit for the future. I like to spend my free time playing tons of video games and watching movies as well as coming up with creative stories with my friends.”

Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio KUNR's Reno Youth Media Anthony Angelopoulos

Addison Gwin

“Hi. I'm Addison Gwin. You can call me Addison or Addi. I am a senior at Damonte Ranch. One fun fact about me is that I was born in Hawaii but grew up in the South.”

Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio KUNR's Reno Youth Media Addison Gwin

Kaitlyn De La Torre-Jackson

Kaitlyn is a Sophomore at Procter Hug High School. She competes in wrestling and has received recognition for her achievements in the sport.