© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Congress voted to defund public media. Now more than ever, we need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR today ➡️

Meet our KUNR Youth Media students for fall 2025

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published September 10, 2025 at 4:09 PM PDT
KUNR Youth Media students 2025.
Maria Palma
/
KUNR Public Radio
KUNR Youth Media students 2025.

KUNR’s Youth Media program is training the next generation of journalists and elevating the voices and perspectives of high school students in our region.

Student reporters produce interviews, audio diaries, commentaries and news stories that air and publish on KUNR. Get to know this semester’s student reporters below.

Lela Lennon

“My name is Lela Lennon, I’m 16 and I go to Reno High School. I love to play violin, run, do art, and hangout with my animals. I chose this internship because I love talking to people and telling stories, and I want to share my passion with the world.”

KUNR's Reno Youth Media Lela Lennon.
Maria Palma
/
KUNR Public Radio
KUNR's Reno Youth Media Lela Lennon.

Anthony Angelopoulos

“Hi, I’m Anthony Angelopoulos. I’m a senior at Reno High School and I became a part of the KUNR internship as a way to get better and more skilled in writing, editing, and telling stories people want to hear. It is also to earn college credit for the future. I like to spend my free time playing tons of video games and watching movies as well as coming up with creative stories with my friends.”

KUNR's Reno Youth Media Anthony Angelopoulos
Maria Palma
/
KUNR Public Radio
KUNR's Reno Youth Media Anthony Angelopoulos

Addison Gwin

“Hi. I'm Addison Gwin. You can call me Addison or Addi. I am a senior at Damonte Ranch. One fun fact about me is that I was born in Hawaii but grew up in the South.”

KUNR's Reno Youth Media Addison Gwin
Maria Palma
/
KUNR Public Radio
KUNR's Reno Youth Media Addison Gwin

Kaitlyn De La Torre-Jackson

Kaitlyn is a Sophomore at Procter Hug High School. She competes in wrestling and has received recognition for her achievements in the sport.

KUNR's Reno Youth Media Kaitlyn De La Torre-Jackson
Maria Palma
/
KUNR Public Radio
KUNR's Reno Youth Media Kaitlyn De La Torre-Jackson
Local Stories
Maria Palma
Maria joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter.
See stories by Maria Palma