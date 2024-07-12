KUNR Youth Media 2024: Explore stories by Washoe County high school students

Courtesy Claudia Paz KUNR Youth Media’s Claudia Paz records in the KUNR Studio in Reno, Nev. Paz is a student at Reno High School.

KUNR’s Youth Media program is training the next generation of journalists and elevating the voices and perspectives of high school students in our region.

The program is a special partnership between KUNR and the Washoe County School District. This spring, 11 students produced interviews and news stories as part of a class led by Academy of Arts, Careers and Technology instructor Bob Zorn.

The spring 2024 cohort included Victoria Bradshaw, David Chinas, Lexi Foster, Alivia Makay, Whitaker Lummus, Josalyne Messina, Parker Mirzayan, Taylor Moore, Claudia Paz, Bekie Sussman, and Joane Usabiaga.

“As always, KUNR is proud to present journalism produced by some of Washoe County’s brightest students,” said Brian Duggan, general manager of KUNR. “We also couldn’t do this work without the support of dedicated teachers like Bob Zorn. We look forward to continuing this program in Spring 2025.”

Explore some of the stories produced for Youth Media below, which aired on KUNR FM in summer 2024.

Reno Ice celebrates four years of hockey and community

Reno Ice celebrates four years of hockey and community

Four years ago, the city of Reno opened a new ice rink – and a new hockey team came along with it.

Hear about Reno Ice’s efforts to bring hockey to Reno and build community among players and fans.

This story was reported by KUNR Youth Media’s Whitaker Lummus and aired on KUNR FM on Friday, July 5.

Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra co-founders reflect on their 18-year tenure as band directors

Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra co-founders reflect on their 18-year tenure as band directors

The Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra is currently in its 18th season. Throughout the season, students in 6th through 12th grade get the opportunity to play various gigs alongside professionals. But this will be the final season that cofounders, Karen and Vernon Scarborough, will serve as the directors.

Listen as the Scarboroughs reflect on their tenure, rebuilding the band following the pandemic, and their hopes for the band’s future.

This story was reported by KUNR Youth Media’s Joane Usabiaga and aired on KUNR FM on Friday, July 5.

More stories will be added throughout summer 2024. Check back for updates!