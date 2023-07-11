Damonte students and staff share fears and steps for school safety

In the United States, there have been 29 people killed or injured by gun violence this year in schools. With recent threats at schools in Washoe County, many are concerned for their safety. And now, schools are trying to take action to combat this issue.

Rylan Jensen, a student at Damonte, has been more worried about the school’s safety because of the threats it has been receiving. She feels that Damonte should be doing more, such as adding metal detectors or more school police.

“I feel safe most of the time, but sometimes I get worried just because of all the school shootings around the United States lately and because of some of the code reds we have been having,” Jensen said.

Other students have expressed that they feel the same way.

School police officer Vanessa Mustafa said that schools like Damonte have already taken that extra step for the school to be safer. As of this past school year, school police are present on campus every day.

“Myself as a police officer, I am prepared with 10 years of law enforcement experience and also with additional training and annual training with our agency. We prepare for the worst-case scenarios so that we can be here for you guys on your best days and worst days,” Mustafa said.

When you walk in the front doors of the school, you are greeted by an administrator who monitors who is going in and out of the building.

Staff at Damonte feel like they are prepared for violent incidents on campus. Steven Adkins, a teacher at Damonte, said he is ready to take on anything that could happen.

“I feel I’m very prepared between the drills and the access and the regular practice that we do at school and then my background as a veteran. I feel at any time something goes down I’m ready for it,” Adkins said.

Washoe County School District said it vows to investigate any threat, no matter the size. Local law enforcement agencies also encourage the community to report anything they see that might be suspicious.