The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees has decided not to move forward with changing the bell schedule for K-12 students. KUNR’s Lucia…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.Caldor Fire fully containedBy Noah GlickThe Caldor Fire, which sparked two…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.WCSD Superintendent McNeill anounces retirementBy Paul BogerSuperintendent…
The head of the Washoe County School District announced Thursday she will retire at the end of the school year.Superintendent Kristen McNeill announced…
KUNR Today: Dean Heller Announces Run For Nevada Governor, Washoe County Reaches 800 COVID-19 DeathsHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.Republican Dean Heller Announces Run For Governor Of NevadaBy The Associated…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.Nevada Reports 1,552 Additional COVID Cases, 21 More DeathsBy The Associated…
KUNR Today: WCSD On The Hook For $20M Tax Repayment, New Nev. Driver’s Licenses Cause Issues For TSAHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.WCSD Lawsuit Dismissed, On The Hook For $20M Tax RepaymentBy KUNR StaffThe…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.COVID-19 Is Spreading Rapidly In Washoe CountyBy Lucia StarbuckCOVID-19…
KUNR is providing updates on the Dixie Fire as they relate to Susanville and our listening area. Visit our live blog to view recent updates.The Dixie…
KUNR Today: COVID-19 Exposure In Washoe County School, Haaland Named Keynote Speaker At Tahoe SummitHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.Nevada’s Latest COVID-19 Surge Mirrors Rise To November PeakBy The Associated…