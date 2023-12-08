WCSD reveals first student-run food truck in Nevada

It was quite the party over at Reed on Thursday morning. The marching band and cheer team warmed the crowd up as did food from local food trucks like Big Blue BBQ and Daddy’s Tacos.

Then, accompanied by a drum roll from the band, the new blue Global Street Foods truck was unveiled to the crowd.

Students from Reed’s culinary program, like senior Jayden Guerra, will run the truck like a business and were integral in developing its menu.

“I am very interested in the culinary field. Cooking is a passion. It’s something I love to do and I think learning the business aspect of what I love to do will just really root my love for cooking,” he said. “So, on a personal level this food truck will allow me to, hopefully one day, open doors I could have never thought possible. This is really exciting for me. This is something that I’m stoked for.”

The team will take the truck to district events, food truck meetups, and is looking to partner with Eddy House to serve lunch there some days.

Intuit, the national personal and business finance company behind TurboTax and Quickbooks, donated the truck. This is the second truck the company has donated to a school district. This is the first truck run by a high school career and technical education program in Nevada.

Michelle Peterson teaches the culinary program at Reed.

“This food truck is going to bring a lot of industry experience to my students. They’ll be earning their food handler cards, their food protection manager cards,” she said. “They’ll be Quickbooks-certified. They will be graduating from high school knowing how to run and own a business.”

Students in the graphic design program at Spanish Springs High School designed the outside of the truck, complete with a slanted Reno skyline and contact information for the team.

Jose Davila IV is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.