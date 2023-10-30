Reed students run food pantry for community members

The pantry is an opportunity to learn how social services work by giving students an opportunity to interact with the community and keep the pantry organized.

“We definitely focus more on community giving,” said senior and pantry volunteer Eliana Atlookan.

Reed opened the pantry during the 2021-22 school year. A different group of seniors in the human services career and technical education program run it each year.

“We just make it as welcoming as we can. And when the families are there we like to help them if they are looking for anything specific,” Atlookan said.

That includes hygiene products for those who are in need.

The students work closely with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and organize canned food drives to keep the shelves stocked. The pantry’s fresh produce is also popular with families.

“One of our mottoes is helping people help people,” Atlookan said.

The pantry is open on Mondays from 2 to 4 p.m. or by appointment.

Jose Davila IV is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.