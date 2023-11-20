© 2023 KUNR
Celebrating 60 years in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield announces resignation

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published November 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM PST
A woman in black stands in front of the dais in the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees meeting room and speaks toward several microphones. In the background, there are student-made holiday cards attached to the wall.
Jose Davila IV
/
KUNR Public Radio
WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield speaks to reporters on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Reno, Nev., about an altercation between a student and a teacher that injured the teacher at Dilworth Middle School in Sparks, Nev.

Dr. Susan Enfield announced on Monday she was stepping down from the role; her last day will be Feb. 9, 2024

In a press release sent Monday afternoon, Superintendent Susan Enfield announced her resignation from the Washoe County School District (WCSD).

Enfield said she will return to Washington to spend more time with her family and pursue other opportunities.

“I have always preached health and family first, and now as a leader I am modeling that. I remain tremendously grateful to president Smith and the WCSD Board of Trustees for their support.”

Under Enfield’s leadership, the Washoe County School District said it “adopted a bold, three-year strategic plan that puts the academic success and social-emotional well-being of students first; reached a historic increase in their staff compensation; and improved working conditions, including day one benefits, that significantly reduced their staff vacancy rates”.

“With a mix of emotions, we accept the resignation of our valued superintendent and support her in choosing family first,” said board president Beth Smith. “We are grateful to Dr. Enfield for the leadership and bold vision she brought to our district. We have already discussed our collaborative commitment to a smooth transition.”

The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees will discuss at a future meeting the next steps, which could include selecting and hiring a firm for a national superintendent search and appointing a possible interim superintendent if needed.

Enfield’s last day with the district will be Feb. 9, 2024.
Local Stories Washoe County School DistrictWCSDEducation
Maria Palma
Maria joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She is interested in stories about underserved communities, immigration, arts and culture, entertainment, education and health.
