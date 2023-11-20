WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield announces resignation

In a press release sent Monday afternoon, Superintendent Susan Enfield announced her resignation from the Washoe County School District (WCSD).

Enfield said she will return to Washington to spend more time with her family and pursue other opportunities.

“I have always preached health and family first, and now as a leader I am modeling that. I remain tremendously grateful to president Smith and the WCSD Board of Trustees for their support.”

Under Enfield’s leadership, the Washoe County School District said it “adopted a bold, three-year strategic plan that puts the academic success and social-emotional well-being of students first; reached a historic increase in their staff compensation; and improved working conditions, including day one benefits, that significantly reduced their staff vacancy rates”.

“With a mix of emotions, we accept the resignation of our valued superintendent and support her in choosing family first,” said board president Beth Smith. “We are grateful to Dr. Enfield for the leadership and bold vision she brought to our district. We have already discussed our collaborative commitment to a smooth transition.”

The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees will discuss at a future meeting the next steps, which could include selecting and hiring a firm for a national superintendent search and appointing a possible interim superintendent if needed.

Enfield’s last day with the district will be Feb. 9, 2024.