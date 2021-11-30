-
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees has decided not to move forward with changing the bell schedule for K-12 students. KUNR’s Lucia…
-
The head of the Washoe County School District announced Thursday she will retire at the end of the school year.Superintendent Kristen McNeill announced…
-
KUNR Today: Dean Heller Announces Run For Nevada Governor, Washoe County Reaches 800 COVID-19 DeathsHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.Republican Dean Heller Announces Run For Governor Of NevadaBy The Associated…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.Nevada Reports 1,552 Additional COVID Cases, 21 More DeathsBy The Associated…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.COVID-19 Is Spreading Rapidly In Washoe CountyBy Lucia StarbuckCOVID-19…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.First Day Back At School For More Than 60,000 WCSD StudentsBy Lucia…
-
Washoe County School Superintendent Kristen McNeill says a robocall meant to support families after last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol may have been…
-
As the COVID-19 vaccination process continues in Nevada, the Washoe County School District started administering the first dose to select employees over…
-
Read in English. En agosto, José Piceno comenzó su quinto año como profesor de matemáticas en la escuela secundaria de Sparks en el condado de Washoe.…
-
Lee en español. Last week, José Piceno started his fifth year as a math teacher at Sparks High School in Washoe County. High schools in the county are…