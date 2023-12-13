WCSD trustees bring back McNeill for third stint as superintendent

On Tuesday, the trustees voted unanimously to appoint McNeill due to her experience in the job and a need for continuity as the district starts to implement its new strategic plan.

Board president Beth Smith put McNeill’s name forward, introduced her at the meeting, and reminded her fellow trustees of the goals they are working towards in the aftermath of current superintendent Susan Enfield’s resignation.

“As board president, my mind immediately turned to making sure that the progress we’ve been making, the fantastic three-year strategic plan and all of its bold goals which our students and staff deserve to see come to fruition, to make sure that we maintain that progress,” she said.

McNeill starts on Dec. 13 and will work with Enfield until her last day on Feb. 9. McNeill previously served as interim superintendent in 2012 and from July 2019 to April 2020, when she was hired to serve as permanent superintendent. She held that position until June 2022.

Since her retirement from that role, she has done some long-term substituting in the district.

Jose Davila IV is a corps member forReport for America, an initiative of theGroundTruth Project

The image in this story is a screenshot from the NSHE Board of Regents meeting that was live streamed on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. Click here to view the recorded video on YouTube.