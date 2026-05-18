Bridging the literacy gap: PBS Reading Buddies in Northern Nevada

A first-grade classroom at Rita Cannon Elementary in Reno isn’t just focused on reading. Students are also exploring the cosmos, using Oreo cookies to demonstrate the different phases of the moon. The hands-on lesson is part of PBS Reading Buddies.

The program is a partnership between PBS Reno and local elementary schools. It uses episodes from PBS children’s shows like “Martha Speaks” and “Arthur” to build literacy and social skills among elementary students.

One of its goals is to make literacy instruction easier for educators while supporting classroom learning, said Joy Formaster, director of education at PBS Reno.

“Every lesson includes a read-aloud, an activity, a short writing clip, and a writing component,” Formaster said. “All of that is packaged into boxes and sent to the teacher. It’s really a curriculum in a box, so the teacher doesn’t have to worry about what they’re doing for Reading Buddies that week.”

Flexibility is a key part of the program’s success. Teachers can choose a five- or 10-week session depending on their schedules. The curriculum fits into different school routines, said teacher Erin Krentz.

The program is currently available to all schools, and is working to expand its reach across Northern Nevada, Formaster said.

Despite broader challenges affecting public broadcasting, the program has continued to grow. Last year, an executive order from the Trump Administration cut more than $1 billion in federal funding for PBS and NPR. A federal judge later ruled the move unconstitutional. But the funding cuts remain in place.

Even amid national uncertainty for public media, the mission of PBS Reading Buddies has remained steady. The program served about 3,000 students this year alone, and PBS Reno plans to expand enrollment in the coming years.

In classrooms like Rita Cannon Elementary, the program shows how PBS content can help open educational doors, supporting early literacy while making learning more engaging for young students.

Maya Martinez is a senior at Hug High School and a participant in KUNR’s Youth Media program, a special partnership with the Washoe County School District to train the next generation of journalists.

