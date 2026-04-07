Meet Sherman Tylawsky: Republican candidate for Nevada’s CD2

Why are you running now, and what makes you the right candidate for this moment?

There's a famous quote from President George H.W. Bush, and he always once said, “Public service is a noble calling.”. When the seat opened up for CD2, I really felt like this was an opportunity for me to jump in to offer our vision for our district as someone who is young, who has had experience on Capitol Hill, has also had experience with think tanks, with podcasting and other sorts of ways to engage with the larger public, it felt like this was the right opportunity for young conservative in Nevada to step up to the plate and serve.

What do you think is the top issue, and what is your plan to address it if elected?

I hear from people all the time about the uncertainty about our districts, politics and the economy. When I served in Congress for a couple of stints as an intern, I saw firsthand what it was like to build coalitions, to build relationships, and people want to not only believe in a government that serves them.

I think people want to believe in themselves here in this district, and so our vision is to really put together a series of strategies, series of visions and plans for people to look forward to, so that they know that it's not just the cost of living, but it's also the potential for growth. A lot of times, people feel like there's not enough teachers or police officers or workers, or whoever. So, we need to find a path forward that creates opportunity, and that's where I come in to serve for our district.

How will you represent the entire district, from the urban areas to the rural and tribal parts of northern Nevada?

I was thinking is, I was driving on I-80 one time, and I thought, what is this one thing that anyone in this state can see, I thought the mountains. And so, our vision, and where I like to place myself in when it comes to service, is to map out a vision for mountains of opportunity and innovation. That was what connects Elko to Reno from Sparks to West Wendover, from Ely to Carson City. We can all understand that while there are a lot of challenges, there's mountains to climb, but there's also mountains of opportunity, where we can tap in the potential is there we can also grow as this district and to create even more talent and bring that talent and innovation to our district, and that's where, as young conservative from Nevada, I believe I can be that future to apply our principles of our country to our great state.