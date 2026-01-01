Emilio Milo is a student at the University of Nevada, Reno, pursuing degrees in both Journalism and Spanish with an emphasis on Bilingual Media. He is enthusiastic about joining the KUNR team for 2026, where he hopes to improve his capabilities as a multimedia journalist and to be more involved in local reporting.

Originally born in Los Angeles, Milo has resided within the Reno-Sparks area for most of his life. Aside from being passionate about journalism, he enjoys listening and playing music in his free time, especially playing guitar with close friends.

