Wells Avenue shooting the main focus at Reno Police town hall

KUNR Public Radio | By Emilio Milo,
Malory Shaw
Published February 19, 2026 at 2:25 PM PST
Sign outside North Valleys High School signaling where the RPD Town Hall will be
Malory Shaw / KUNR Public Radio
Sign outside North Valleys High School signaling where the RPD Town Hall will be.

During a Reno Police town hall on Feb. 12, residents demanded answers for the shooting death on Wells Avenue, as well as the release of body camera footage.

Earlier that day, RPD released an edited video from the bodycams on their Youtube channel.

Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance said only limited information could be released until the investigation is complete.

“Our goal is to provide information to the public so they can see what transpired during that critical incident,” Nance said. The video shows two officers approaching Johnson on the bridge asking him to move to the other side. Johnson can be seen moving after police had closed both sides of the bridge. It eventually shows Johnson moving towards the officers with a chain in his hand.

Six shots were fired at Johnson by an officer. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

One of the bullets also struck the vest of an officer, leaving him with minor injuries.

Deanna Hover was one of several people who called asking for a welfare check on Johnson.

“I've had a lot of guilt over seeing the amount of hurt that MJ was in and coming back and seeing him deceased in the street was not how I expected the events to unfold,” Hover said.

“It's been incredibly difficult for both sides,” she said.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting.
Emilio Milo
Emilio Milo is a student at the University of Nevada, Reno, pursuing degrees in both Journalism and Spanish with an emphasis on Bilingual Media. He is enthusiastic about joining the KUNR team for 2026, where he hopes to improve his capabilities as a multimedia journalist and to be more involved in local reporting.
See stories by Emilio Milo
Malory Shaw
Malory Shaw is a bilingual journalism major at the University of Nevada, Reno. Previous to her role at KUNR, she worked as a data surveillance intern at the Electronic Frontier Foundation where she developed open-source investigation and data management skills. She currently works at the Latino Research Center managing their social media and connecting to the northern Nevada Latino community.
See stories by Malory Shaw