Wells Avenue shooting the main focus at Reno Police town hall

During a Reno Police town hall on Feb. 12, residents demanded answers for the shooting death on Wells Avenue, as well as the release of body camera footage.

Earlier that day, RPD released an edited video from the bodycams on their Youtube channel.

Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance said only limited information could be released until the investigation is complete.

“Our goal is to provide information to the public so they can see what transpired during that critical incident,” Nance said. The video shows two officers approaching Johnson on the bridge asking him to move to the other side. Johnson can be seen moving after police had closed both sides of the bridge. It eventually shows Johnson moving towards the officers with a chain in his hand.

Six shots were fired at Johnson by an officer. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

One of the bullets also struck the vest of an officer, leaving him with minor injuries.

Deanna Hover was one of several people who called asking for a welfare check on Johnson.

“I've had a lot of guilt over seeing the amount of hurt that MJ was in and coming back and seeing him deceased in the street was not how I expected the events to unfold,” Hover said.

“It's been incredibly difficult for both sides,” she said.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting.