Malory Shaw with long and curly, dark hair. She is standing in front of a blue backdrop and smiling.

Malory Shaw

Student Reporter

Malory Shaw is a bilingual journalism major at the University of Nevada, Reno. Previous to her role at KUNR, she worked as a data surveillance intern at the Electronic Frontier Foundation where she developed open-source investigation and data management skills. She currently works at the Latino Research Center managing their social media and connecting to the northern Nevada Latino community.

Shaw hopes to cover diverse topics in science with the goal of fostering a sense of wonder in her readers again; to awaken the curious scientist that exists in everyone. Outside of her journalism work, Malory plays video games, scrapbooks, and enjoys being with friends and family.