Meet Fred Simon Jr.: Republican candidate for Nevada’s CD2

Why are you running now, and what makes you the right candidate for this moment?

You know, I've always taken on responsibility and responsibility to me is meaningful, and I've lived my life that way. I just have a vision that I want everybody around me and in my community, in my state, to be inspired.

I've had quite a diverse career. I changed it over from being a pancreatic, biliary cancer surgeon to trauma. I was a small businessman. I had four different businesses. I understand business gets crushed by taxes, high insurance and high rent. Let's look at healthcare. It's a heist. I've lived in this, I know this.

But housing is unaffordable. You don't hear people say, balance the budget. All this frivolous spending, so the point is, I know these issues. This is a rigged system. It's rigged against you and me, and I'm very verbal; if you can't tell, I have nothing to gain from this. I don't need power, I don't need money, and I don't need fame,

What do you think is the top issue, and what is your plan to address it if elected?

Oh, the number one issue without question is the economy. If all the money is going to these corporate entities, we need an orchestrated plan for America, but we got to balance the budget. We've got to stop spending so much money on all these frivolous projects. Now I've practiced medicine 14 states, 39 communities, 68 hospitals. So really it's economy first, which affects public safety, which affects housing, which affects health care.

How will you represent the entire district, from the urban areas to the rural and tribal parts of northern Nevada?

I want to make sure, and we're talking about human beings. Every human being is inspired in what they want to do and where they go. And I want them to feel safe and whether they're in the city or whether they're in rural America, and I want them to go to bed at night knowing they've been supported by their congressman and I will be out there. I will inspire, and I will work for good jobs.