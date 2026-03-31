Meet Matthew Fonken: Democratic candidate for Nevada’s CD2

Why are you running now, and what makes you the right candidate for this moment?

I am running because people deserve a representative who tells the truth, does the work and shows up for them, and not for special interests. You know, I'm committed to fighting for the people, their health, their lands, their livelihoods and their future. I've been organizing in this community for a decade and have gone through the process of making sure that I'm advocating for health care, I'm advocating for those public lands access and making sure that we're preventing wildfire in our communities. I understand that the systems that have been designed and that we're living under do not work for everyday Nevadans and everyday Americans. I decided to step up because I want to fight for us. I want to fight for a better life for myself, my family, my friends and my community, and I'm the one to do this because I have stood up to leadership, party leadership. And I'm willing to continue to say no to special interests and billionaires every step of the way.

What do you think is the top issue, and what is your plan to address it if elected?

I believe the biggest issue revolves around affordability, and that also includes health care access. And specifically for this district, health care is, I want to say the biggest issue. I've talked to folks all across the district, especially out in the rurals, they are the most affected by having lack of access to health care. We've got hospitals shutting down and rural hospitals shutting down all across the nation and in this district as well. And I believe we need someone who's going to go to Congress to fight to expand health care access, We need to make sure that folks out in Elko actually have access to emergency medical care and cancer treatment right where they live, instead of having to expend crazy amounts of costs to go to Salt Lake City or Reno.

How will you represent the entire district, from the urban areas to the rural and tribal parts of northern Nevada?

I will represent this district, all constituents of this district by being a listener, by being someone who's actually going to show up for a town hall. I want to host those town halls. I want to make sure that, because that's where we get to hear the issues that are directly affecting folks that we may not have been aware of, that we can actually, I can get some staff on and make sure that we are taking care of that directly with them, making sure that the tribal communities, are at not just at the table, but are a part of my staff, that are a part of solving the problems. And I know they have the solutions. Let's get them implemented, but being a listening partner for my community is how I'm going to best represent this community and this district.