🗣️ Smart speaker users: Tune in to KUNR anytime, anywhere

“Play KUNR”

With a simple command, you can listen to KUNR FM from the comfort of your home or on the go: Ask Alexa or Siri to “play KUNR” on your smart speaker.

We know many of you love listening to KUNR on your Alexa device, so thank you for your patience while we worked through some technical issues.

Thanks for listening to KUNR wherever you do! 🩵

“Play NPR”

Did you know you can localize your NPR smart speaker experience? “Play NPR” and follow the prompts to set KUNR as your local Member station.