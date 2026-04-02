Meet Bruce Grego: Republican candidate for Nevada’s CD2

Why are you running now, and what makes you the right candidate for this moment?

The opportunity arose when the existing Congressman decided not to run for a new term. So it's a wide open seat. Why am I the best candidate? Lots of reasons. I have a lot of experience with government in South Lake Tahoe. I was on the City Planning Commission for over 10 years, and I also sat in the city council twice in 1989 and 90 to finish a term, and then I had a full term when I was elected in 2008 to 2012. I've always been involved in politics, and I've seen where our country is going, and I have strong feelings as to where it should be going.

What do you think is the top issue, and what is your plan to address it if elected?

One of the top issues in my mind is the control of what we refer to now as the administrative state, where we have agencies over agencies creating regulations and they're elected by no one. I'm particularly aware of this; in Tahoe, for example, we have the Tahoe regional planning agency. There's 15 members on the board, all appointees. No one is elected that sits on that board. They've been passing regulations since they were established in 69 I become more and more aware how much has Congress delegated to these agencies? And they have such authority, we need to control this monster because it is. It's taking away our rights without due process. They hold public hearings, for example, they mean nothing because the people sitting on those seats are not elected. There's no accountability. It's just a farce.In my mind.

There's other issues I'm concerned about food costs and where all this is going. Why are the food prices so high? I don't know the answer yet. I know there's a problem that our food prices are overly high, and they need to be addressed.

How will you represent the entire district, from the urban areas to the rural and tribal parts of northern Nevada?

I would have to travel a lot. I need to get out, if I was elected, and meet with every group, every city that I can, and hear their concerns. Communication is paramount. Up north there's a lot of mining. Those need to be discussed. But you know, conversation is the only way to learn is meeting with people and talking to them so I can say.