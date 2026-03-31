Meet George Forbush: Republican candidate for Nevada’s CD2

Why are you running now, and what makes you the right candidate for this moment?

I’m running now because I've been watching the political spectrum the last couple of years, and some of the things that I've seen I have not really cared for. For example, the sale of public lands, both by Democrats and Republicans, is a real concern of mine. I'm a sportsman, I've lived here my whole entire life, and like many Nevadans, I enjoy public land. And one of the things that really upset me was the Republican side and the Democratic side are looking at selling off public land and these land grabs, and I'm against that. I know Nevada and I know what is important to Nevadans and what they don't want to give up, as far as selling off public land.

What do you think is the top issue, and what is your plan to address it if elected?

I think right now, the top issue for Nevadans is housing. You have a lot of Nevadans, young people that can't afford housing right now, and we've gotten away from being able to get them into a market where they can afford housing. So one of the things I want to do to address that is I want us to start looking at loan structures, you know, something that we can do where people can afford a house payment and still be able to afford going out to dinner, vacations, a car payment, things of that nature. So I think we need to bring down the housing, the cost of housing, where we can, but we've got to get innovative on our loan structures.

How will you represent the entire district, from the urban areas to the rural and tribal parts of northern Nevada?

Well, one of the real easy ways to do that is just by being accessible to everyone. If you look at some of the candidates right now that are running, I don't think that they even have their phone numbers listed on their pamphlets to run. If you look at mine, I got a phone number right on there and people could call me on that. And I want people to realize that when you go to Washington DC, you should have some type of tie to your constituents. And I am concerned that some of these candidates are going to show up and ask you for your vote. If they get elected, they'll go off to Washington. You'll never hear from them again. That's been a frustration, a frustrating point for me is when I've reached out to people that have been elected and they don't respond back, I kind of take that as a negative, so I want to be accessible to people.