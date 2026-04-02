Meet Andrea Lowe: Republican candidate for Nevada’s CD2

Why are you running now, and what makes you the right candidate for this moment?

So I've been really looking into politics lately and I feel like Congress has gone away from the foundation of the constitution of “We the People.” I feel like right now we're not getting “We the People,” we're getting more of the “We the politicians, we the wealthy.” I feel like we need somebody younger, somebody who is from Nevada, and somebody who knows the area, [who] knows rural Nevada, knows the urban areas, and I'm that person. I've been here forever, my family pretty much started Nevada.

What do you think is the top issue, and what is your plan to address it if elected?

There's a lot of issues going on right now. Healthcare has been a major one of those. No matter where we are with healthcare, we got to fight to make sure everybody has good, affordable health care. It's sad seeing that there's so many people who have issues and aren't able to go get those fixed because it's so expensive.

How will you represent the entire district, from the urban areas to the rural and tribal parts of northern Nevada?

I understand rural Nevada and I understand the urban. It's not just Reno or Sparks or Carson [City], and it's not just Elko. I understand every single place in our district, it's huge. And I feel as though everybody, no matter where you are in the district, needs the voice. And I want to be able to go out, I want to go to all the places and speak to everybody. I want them to be able to call me and we could speak instead of them just talking to my staff or something. I want to be the voice we need.