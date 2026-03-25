Meet Jerry Olsen: Republican candidate for Nevada’s CD2

Why are you running now, and what makes you the right candidate for this moment?

I'm running now because I've always wanted to be in politics. I just never had the opportunity working all those years as an Army medic and working as a deputy sheriff. Right now, we've had too many of the same politicians running over and over and over again. They go from one political job to another political job. We need some new blood. We need new faces. We need new ideas.

What do you think is the top issue, and what is your plan to address it if elected?

I think the top issue right now is affordability. It's going to be very hard; I'm only one person. I have to get people to listen to me. I have to get people to understand that it's not so much the policies of Trump, it's the people that are running the corporations. We've been paying these high prices ever since the pandemic, and the prices aren't going to go down if we keep paying them.

How will you represent the entire district, from the urban areas to the rural and tribal parts of northern Nevada?

I grew up in a rural area in Washington State, so I understand the small person life. I'm just like everybody else here in Northern Nevada, and that's who I want to represent. I want their voices to be heard. There's just and one thing that's missing in Congress right now that most ordinary citizens have is common sense. We need to get someone in there like myself, who has common sense, who just wants to do what's right for the American people. Stop all this partisan bickering. Work with each other.