Legal aid is available for low-income Nevadans experiencing disruptions to SNAP

An estimated 27,000 Nevadans were notified they would lose SNAP benefits on May 1 due to the 20-hour work-or-volunteer requirement under H.R. 1, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill. Former foster care youth, people experiencing homelessness, parents aged 55 to 64 with children 14 and older, and veterans may no longer be automatically eligible .

But don’t give up, said Alex Cherup, executive director of Nevada Legal Services. He encourages affected individuals to reach out to the office, which can help request a hearing and file an appeal, but this must be done within 90 days of the notice.

“There are different ways in which individuals can bring their unique situation to the forefront. Let's say somebody has a disability and is in pursuit of disability benefits through another agency, the Social Security Administration. That may mean that there is a disability determination letter from a doctor, something that demonstrates a disability will be key,” Cherup said.

Some communities in Nevada remain exempt, including Mineral County and tribal reservations, because their unemployment rates exceed 10% . There’s a lot of stress involved when people receive these notices in the mail, Cherup acknowledged.

“When benefits are terminated, action is required to get to that next step. Whether the action is a request for a hearing or the action is learning more information, something needs to be done,” Cherup said.

While Nevada Legal Services has income requirements, such as being below 200% of the poverty level or being a senior over 60, Cherup encourages anyone to reach out at any step of the process for assistance. He said everyone has rights.