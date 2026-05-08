Electric scooters are returning to South Lake Tahoe this summer

Officials said the goal is to give residents and visitors a low-cost, low-emission way to get around without relying on cars. The scooters can be used for short trips, transit connections or exploring the lake area.

Riders should stick to safety rules. This includes being at least 18 years old, wearing a helmet, following traffic signals, and using bike lanes when available. Riders are also asked not to ride on sidewalks and to park scooters responsibly.

The company said it is returning with a focus on safety and proper parking as the busy summer season gets underway in the Tahoe basin.

