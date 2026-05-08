© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alexa devices are currently experiencing technical difficulties with streaming KUNR. Our team is actively working on a solution.
For continued listening, stream KUNR right here on KUNR.org or click here to download the KUNR app.

Electric scooters are returning to South Lake Tahoe this summer

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published May 8, 2026 at 12:04 PM PDT
Gen4 E-Scooter.
Lime
Gen4 E-Scooter.

Shared mobility company Lime is introducing nearly 500 Gen4 e-scooters in partnership with the city.

Officials said the goal is to give residents and visitors a low-cost, low-emission way to get around without relying on cars. The scooters can be used for short trips, transit connections or exploring the lake area.

Riders should stick to safety rules. This includes being at least 18 years old, wearing a helmet, following traffic signals, and using bike lanes when available. Riders are also asked not to ride on sidewalks and to park scooters responsibly.

The company said it is returning with a focus on safety and proper parking as the busy summer season gets underway in the Tahoe basin.
Tags
Local News Lake Tahoe
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma