Know Your Voting Rights: Community Conversation on Nevada Voter Laws and Procedures

As Nevada’s primary election approaches, understanding your rights as a voter is more important than ever.

Join Sierra Nevada Forums for a timely community conversation focused on voter laws, election updates, and current voting procedures ahead of the June 9 primary election.

Event in partnership with the AAUW Capital Branch and the League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada. Media sponsors include KUNR Public Radio and The Nevada Appeal.

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Save the Date:

📅 Tuesday, May 12, at 6 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

📍 Brewery Arts Center, West Building, Performance Hall

This panel discussion, moderated by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck, brings together key state and local election officials who will walk through what voters need to know and help clarify how the voting process works today.

Panelists:

- Cisco Aguilar, Nevada Secretary of State

- Mark Wlashchin, Deputy Secretary of State for Elections, State of Nevada

- Scott Hoen, Clerk-Recorder, Carson City

Visit www.SierraNevadaForums.com for more event details.

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