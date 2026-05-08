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Music therapy program helps new mothers navigate postpartum depression

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published May 8, 2026 at 11:54 AM PDT
A woman sits in a chair and plays the guitar.
Zoe Malen
/
KUNR Public Radio
Clinical services manager Sharon Hickox provides music therapy for patients in pediatric, oncology, neurology and extended care units at Renown Health.

Note-Able Music Therapy Services launched “Take a Beat,” a free program designed to help new parents manage stress, anxiety and isolation after having a baby. It uses music to help support mothers during the postpartum period.

The new year-long pilot offers music therapy groups for new mothers twice a week in Reno.

The idea grew out of the organization’s earlier Lullaby Project, where mothers in recovery wrote lullabies for their children.

“This postpartum time having a new baby in the family can be a really joyful time, a really exciting time, but it can also be, you know, very new and scary and stressful, and music is such a great way to address some of the issues that come up in this stage of life,” said executive director Manal Toppozada.

The sessions are led by a music therapist and a bilingual community health worker. Parents can sing with their babies, use movement and rhythm exercises, and even create personalized playlists to help regulate emotions.

Organizers said the focus is not only on babies, but on mothers themselves, giving them a place to rest, reconnect and build community with other parents.

The program is bilingual in English and Spanish, with additional support available in Arabic and French. Babies and siblings are welcome, and mothers can also attend alone if they need a break.

Take a Beat is open to any new parent up to about a year postpartum, not only those diagnosed with postpartum depression.

Note-Able Music Therapy Services received a Renown Health Community Benefit Grant to fund their new postpartum support groups.
Note-Able Music Therapy Services
Note-Able Music Therapy Services received a Renown Health Community Benefit Grant to fund their new postpartum support groups.
Local News
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma