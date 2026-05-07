Why choose a mobile vet clinic for your pet?

Lloyd Scott sat on his walker in his living room while Ramon, his 18-year-old Chihuahua mix, stood next to his small cushioned bed. Veterinarian Renée Bufkin waited nearby on a step trying to gain Ramon’s confidence. After she heard that he likes his ear rubbed, she immediately scratched the spot. Without hesitation, Ramon warmed up to her.

Scott has been a client of Vet to Pet for as long as he could remember. Because he’s in his late 70’s, having a mobile vet clinic come to his house has become even more beneficial for him.

“I’m telling you, walking for me has been a real journey, and not a pleasant one,” Scott said.

Scott needs his walker to get around his house and driving to a vet clinic can be challenging. So when his friend gave him Ramon a couple weeks ago, he knew who to call.

Bufkin started Vet to Pet in 2006. Prior to that, she worked in a few brick and mortar veterinary clinics but then she realized she wanted better flexibility with her schedule.

“We're all wanting to start families, get married and have a home life, and the system used to be that veterinarians would be nose to the grindstone all the time, and they were on call and all that kind of stuff,” Bufkin said. “That doesn't work out with the schedule of people who want to start families and be at home more.”

She said mobile vet clinics are suitable for those who prefer in-home euthanasia or end of life care. It’s also helpful for owners who don’t want their pets exposed to pathogens in a veterinary hospital. And for people like Scott, it’s less strain on an older dog like Ramon to simply stay at home where he feels the most comfortable.

Bufkin brought her scale, a stethoscope, chip reader, and a few other necessities to figure out if Ramon needed further medical care. The entire appointment took place inside Scott’s home.

While Ramon repeatedly walked from his bed to the backyard then to the kitchen to drink water and back to the living room, Bufkin discussed Ramon’s medical needs with Scott. She told him about the dog’s blindness and decaying teeth. Because of his old age, she said it will be a struggle for him to get around the house.

Homeward Bound Veterinary Services is another mobile clinic in town. Although they only treat cats and dogs, they offer quite a variety of services including a fully stocked pharmacy, wellness exams, vaccinations, preventive medicine and allergy and genetic testing.

Henry Bell, part owner and practice manager of the clinic, said it’s helpful they can see the pets in their natural element.

“There are certain anomalies that people can’t explain. Clients would say ‘hey, my dogs or my cats are throwing up, and it’s lethargic,’ and we go into the house and we see a poisonous plant. So we’re like that could be your problem,” Bell said.

But a few of the cons can be the cost because of the travel fee and the limited services since they are not a full clinic.

Back in Scott’s home, Bufkin told Scott that fixing Ramon’s teeth may cost him a couple thousand dollars.

But as a retired veteran on a fixed income, the cost is too high for him. Bufikin understands and said giving the dog love and attention during his last years is enough.

While Bufkin and Scott bid goodbye to one another, Ramon patiently waited for his turn. Bufkin then pet Ramon and told him to be a good boy. Afterwards, she packed all of her things and loaded her van. Just like that, an hour has passed and the chihuahua mix received his veterinary needs without his owner ever worrying about how to get to a clinic.