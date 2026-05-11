Dance Me: The Music of Leonard Cohen May 22

Dance Me is inspired by, and features the music of, Leonard Cohen, the famous Montreal-based poet, artist and songwriter. Alexandra Damiani, general and artistic director of Ballets Jazz Montreal and a one-time dancer with the company, says that they began ' by doing ballets on jazz music. And I think within the first year of the company, they were already on tour in Europe. It has been now 54 years and it's a very, I would say, dynamic, generous company.'

Ballet Jazz Montreal has been performing Dance Me for nearly ten years. 'The show was premiered in 2017,' according to Damiani. 'Leonard Cohen gave his approval of the songs selected, and passed away before the premiere.' She says that, according to the original dancers, 'the presence of Leonard Cohen was everywhere.'

'We go through the seasons with the show,' says Damiani. 'That was the idea of taking a walk next to Leonard Cohen. He loved to walk through the streets of Montreal and the cities he lived in … It was very important for Leonard Cohen then that it represented the wide spectrum of his career.'

Among Cohen's famous songs included in the production are 'Hallelujah,' 'So Long, Marianne,' and 'Suzanne.' Alexandra Damiani says that 'One of my favorite moments is “Famous Blue Raincoat.” The snow is coming down … And every time I just, I don't know, feel so much warmth in my body and feel taken to another time, another world.'

Ballet Jazz Montreal's Dance Me: The Music of Léonard Cohen is presented by Artown on Friday, May 22 at 7;30 p.m. at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno. artown.org for tickets and information.

–

Support for 'Arts on the Airwaves' comes from The Nevada Arts Council… a state agency that provides public funding and support to artists and organizations, that benefit Nevadans in cities and rural communities statewide. More at NVArtsCouncil.org.