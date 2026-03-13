Nevada urges SNAP recipients to meet work requirements before May 1

The state waived the requirements one last time until May 1 for nearly 43,000 people who are considered able-bodied adults without dependents.

It’s difficult for some to meet the new rules, said Kelly Cantrelle, Division of Social Services deputy administrator.

“It could be something as simple as they don’t have transportation. They can’t afford to pay for childcare,” Cantrelle said. “We are always concerned with food access. How do you keep people fed? SNAP benefits are the number one way that that happens in the country. So when folks really do start falling off because they’re unable to cooperate, the food banks are going to be the next resource.”

Nevada has received this federal waiver for 15 years due to high unemployment. Now, only Mineral County and tribal reservations remain exempt because their unemployment rates exceed 10%.

The requirements can be met in different ways – getting a job, volunteering, or education, including vocational training. Cantrelle encourages people to reach out to their office for help .