Solferino to replace Nance as investigation into RPD continues

Two months ago, city administrators put former chief Kathryn Nance and five other members of the Reno Police Department on paid leave.

The announcement came as the state opened an investigation into the department, but city officials said they were prohibited from explaining why.

Now, City Manager Jackie Bryant has confirmed she terminated Chief Kathryn Nance, as well as assistant chiefs Oliver Miller and Anthony Elges. Bryant also said she hired Washoe County Undersheriff Corey Solferino, who’s been leading the department in an interim role, as Nance’s replacement.

“I want to acknowledge the broken trust between the leaders of the Reno Police Department and the community,” she said. “Acting Chief Solferino and I know we have much work to do in this space, and we are both committed to doing it.”

Nance was originally hired in 2023 after the city conducted a national search, but no such process took place this time. That’s because, according to Bryant, department morale has suffered amid the ongoing investigation.

“There are some concerns that I've heard expressed about morale even prior to that,” she added.

City officials have been tight-lipped about the allegations that led to the state’s investigation, although reporting has indicated there could have been misconduct related to professional standards among top brass. But Bryant indicated she hopes to be able to share more detail one day.

“I struggle with not being able to disclose everything. I am prohibited by law, because these individuals have rights, and protections, and due process,” she explained.

Before Solferino can officially take the reins at the department, Reno City Council has to approve his hiring in an upcoming meeting on Wednesday, May 20.

Meanwhile, three more members of the department remain on leave.