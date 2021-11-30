-
Lawmakers in Nevada are rolling back protections granted to law enforcement officers under investigation. The protections were just put into place last…
Black Lives Matter protests have erupted across the country, and in Nevada, and with them, demands for police reform. In response, lawmakers in Nevada…
The City of Reno held a virtual town hall on June 22 with top county law enforcement officials to discuss a study on policing in Washoe County. The study…
Top law enforcement officials in Washoe County spoke during a town hall on Monday, June 22, about some of the steps their agencies are looking at to…
Read in English.El Departamento de Policía de Reno (RPD, por sus siglas en inglés), recientemente anunció algunos cambios en su política sobre el uso de…
The Reno Police Department, or RPD, has announced some changes to its use of force policy in response to community input. The changes are in light of…
Houseless individuals are more at risk of contracting COVID-19, and this week, authorities in Reno and Sparks swept through and cleared out two different…
A federal grant for more than $650,000 is meant to help Northern Nevada law enforcement agencies prevent firearm-related crimes. KUNR’s Anh Gray talked…
The Reno Police Department is changing the way it is responding to victims. Our reporter Stephanie Serrano got a firsthand look at some of the…
Reno police say the teenager shot by a school district police officer at Hug High School this month brought knives to school for days before the…