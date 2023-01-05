© 2023 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

City manager picks Stockton police deputy chief over Sparks police chief for next Reno police chief

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published January 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM PST
Nance is smiling while speaking with multiple women with their backs to the camera inside a gymnasium.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Kathryn Nance, a finalist for Reno Police Department Chief of Police, talks with community members at the City of Reno’s meet and greet at the Neil Road Recreation Center in Reno, Nev., on Dec. 15, 2022.

Reno’s City Manager has nominated the next chief of police.

Kathryn Nance, deputy chief of the Stockton Police Department, is the pick to lead the Reno Police Department (RPD). It has a similar-sized staff to RPD. She’s been with the department since 1996. Nance was chosen over Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth.

During a public meet and greet in December, Nance outlined her goals, which include reducing crime and blight, and recruiting people to the department and the city.

“The goal is going to be coming to Reno, and figure out what is happening here,” Nance said. “Why is the crime happening? Who’s driving the violence? Who’s driving the crime? What communities is this impacting? And how do we make meaningful change to ensure that these communities feel safe?”

City manager Doug Thornley will recommend Nance at the next Reno City Council meeting on January 11. If appointed, she’ll be sworn in during the meeting and become Reno’s first female police chief.

Tags
News Reno Police DepartmentCity of Reno
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning journalist covering politics, focusing on democracy and solutions for KUNR Public Radio. Her goal is to provide helpful and informative coverage for everyday Nevadans.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
Related Content