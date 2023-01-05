City manager picks Stockton police deputy chief over Sparks police chief for next Reno police chief

Kathryn Nance, deputy chief of the Stockton Police Department, is the pick to lead the Reno Police Department (RPD). It has a similar-sized staff to RPD. She’s been with the department since 1996. Nance was chosen over Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth.

During a public meet and greet in December, Nance outlined her goals, which include reducing crime and blight, and recruiting people to the department and the city.

“The goal is going to be coming to Reno, and figure out what is happening here,” Nance said. “Why is the crime happening? Who’s driving the violence? Who’s driving the crime? What communities is this impacting? And how do we make meaningful change to ensure that these communities feel safe?”

City manager Doug Thornley will recommend Nance at the next Reno City Council meeting on January 11. If appointed, she’ll be sworn in during the meeting and become Reno’s first female police chief.