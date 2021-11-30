-
Here are the local headlines for the morning of Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.City of Reno presenting redistricting maps next weekBy Michelle BillmanThe City of…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.Justice Department awards $1.2 million for Nevada police trainingBy Noah…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.City Of Reno Soon Requiring All Employees To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19By…
-
The City of Reno has ramped up the clearing of homeless encampments over the last month. KUNR Morning Edition host Noah Glick checks in with reporter…
-
A group of advocates protested outside of Reno City Hall 24/7 for seven days straight, demanding the city stop the ongoing clearing of homeless…
-
A huge development project in the Cold Springs area, north of Reno, just got one step closer to acquiring funding for infrastructure. KUNR’s Lucia…
-
The City of Reno has ramped up cleanups of homeless camps over the last several weeks. KUNR's Lucia Starbuck covered a cleanup Wednesday morning in…
-
The Reno City Council has approved the use of a local park as the location for an emergency homeless shelter. As KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck reports, the city…
-
During the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 300 houseless individuals have been sleeping at the Reno Events Center, but the makeshift shelter is slated to close…
-
Houseless individuals are more at risk of contracting COVID-19, and this week, authorities in Reno and Sparks swept through and cleared out two different…