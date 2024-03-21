Mayor Schieve and White House officials tour Northern Nevada ARPA projects

Mayor Schieve and Tom Perez, senior advisor to the president and director of government affairs for the White House, visited Dick Scott Manor in Reno.

The 12-unit residential initiative provides housing for low-income, extremely low-income and unhoused military veterans.

In 2021, President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act to aid public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Reno received approximately $51.5 million dollars in state and local fiscal recovery funds from the president’s legislation.

In 2022, Reno city council approved $9 million in ARPA funds to go toward two affordable housing projects, including Dick Scott Manor.

These federal funds were critical to develop projects that will benefit communities in need, Schieve said. This particular housing project will help revitalize the area, she said.

“This was a city of Reno parcel. It was a joint relationship with the Reno Housing Authority and the city of Reno. So we also own the land here. Not only did we invest money from ARPA into this project, we also donated the land which sat vacant for many years,” Schieve said.

The American Rescue Plan was a statement of trust in mayors and other leaders across the country, Perez said.

“Because we gave critical dollars, billions of dollars to local governments, understanding that you know what's best. As we look behind us here at this project, a joint venture that not only is providing service or will provide service to our heroes, our veterans, not just housing but the wraparound service,” Perez said.

The new affordable housing complex is expected to be completed in late 2024.