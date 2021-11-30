American Rescue Plan

-
Here’s the latest business news from around Northern Nevada, with Business Beat from the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.Reno Restaurants Struggle To Find…
KUNR Today: COVID-19 Exposure In Washoe County School, Haaland Named Keynote Speaker At Tahoe SummitHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.Nevada’s Latest COVID-19 Surge Mirrors Rise To November PeakBy The Associated…
The families of hundreds of thousands of Nevada children are eligible for monthly payments from the federal government. It’s part of the expanded child…
Advocates and social scientists say the extra money will help low and middle-income families recover from the economic impacts wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic and lift millions out of poverty.
$2.7 billion. That’s the amount lawmakers have accepted as the state’s share of federal coronavirus relief funds appropriated under the American Rescue…
Federal officials, this week, released the first guidance on how states can use billions of dollars from the latest round of coronavirus relief funds. The…
Many tribal leaders are used to stretching every dollar that comes their way. Last year, they were faced with a different problem: millions in badly...