Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, July 30, 2021.COVID-19 Spike In Hospitalizations, Deaths Prompt Tough New ActionBy Nate…
The Nevada Department of Veteran Services has recently launched a program focused on helping veterans with the isolation many of them are facing during…
The 76th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor is this week. The events of that shocking day, when 2,400 Americans were killed, and more than…
For Veterans Day, we honor the men and women who have served in the armed forces. In this segment of Time and Place, historian Alicia Barber tells the…
President Donald Trump made quick work of his most recent trip to Reno, staying for only an hour and 23 minutes. But in that time, the president delivered…
Some lower-income veterans in Reno face a lot of challenges. Lack of transportation can make it even harder. Now the Kiwanis Bike Project is offering…
A few months ago, a private developer transformed dilapidated apartments in Reno into housing for homeless veterans. Reno public radio’s Alexandra Mosher…
Because medical marijuana is not federally approved, access for veterans is an issue nationwide, including in Nevada's 2nd Congressional District.Reno…
A cycling group called Project Hero encourages rehabilitation for veterans by helping them get out and ride. Our contributor Tim Lenard attended a rally…
Nevada Democratic Congressional Candidate Chip Evans held a veterans’ town hall event in Sparks last night. It comes on the heels of a similar event last…