Politics and Policy

Nevada Sen. Cortez Masto proposes increasing penalties for defrauding veterans

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published August 2, 2023 at 4:28 PM PDT
A close-up of a woman with a stern facial expression. She is looking at someone out of frame. She is indoors in a brightly lit room.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Nevada Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has introduced legislation to increase the punishment for fraud targeting veterans.

The Veterans Protection from Fraud Act, cosponsored by Cortez Masto and a Republican colleague, could add up to 10 years to someone’s sentence for defrauding a veteran.

Nevada has the third-highest rate of fraud per capita in the U.S. across the board. Seniors and veterans are vulnerable.

Cortez Masto said scammers know that veterans get federal support.

“Unfortunately, these scammers are following that money and targeting our veterans,” Cortez Masto said. “That’s why this enhanced penalty for jail time is important to hold them accountable and really try to ensure that they stop this activity of defrauding individuals, including our veterans.”

Nevada is home to more than 200,000 veterans. Ross Bryant, who is retired from the Army and the executive director of UNLV’s Military & Veteran Services Center, said the bill is a good first step to addressing the issue.

“Whenever there’s a federal law and a federal bill, if it gets passed, it basically calls it out, it becomes on everyone’s radar, it’s not in the shadows as much,” Bryant said. “Then from there, they can build on, what are the tactics now to shut these folks down?”

Bryant has been involved in the veteran community for more than 20 years.

“That’s where I was made aware of this situation, where primarily older vets or widows of older vets are sort of targeted, sort of a sympathy target,” Bryant said, “Like, ‘Hey, we have all these wounded vets from the war who are not being taken care of. With your assistance, you can step in.’ ”

Bryant advises people to ask questions, such as “Is this organization listed on the Better Business Bureau?” Veterans are also encouraged to contact the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

Catherine Cortez Masto Veterans UNLV
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning journalist covering politics, focusing on democracy and solutions for KUNR Public Radio. Her goal is to provide helpful and informative coverage for everyday Nevadans.
Lucia Starbuck
