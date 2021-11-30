-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.Nevada Reports Grim Record Of COVID-19 Deaths, Breaking Previous Record Set…
Conversations about police brutality and systemic racism are continuing after the killing of George Floyd. The Nevada System of Higher Education is…
Staff and students at Nevada's seven public colleges and universities would shoulder some of the costs of a reduced budget for the upcoming fiscal year…
Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Board of Regents Chair Jason Geddes said the board will try to complete its searches for the next presidents of…
The University of Nevada, Las Vegas recently hosted the 2020 Native American Presidential Forum where some Democratic hopefuls addressed indigenous…
Read in English. Legisladores estatales quieren comenzar a ofrecer ayuda financiera basada en la necesidad de estudiantes de UNR y UNLV, pero funcionarios…
Lee en español.State lawmakers want to start offering need-based financial aid to UNR and UNLV students, but officials project it will cost $126 million…
The student newspaper for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas says it will change its name by next spring amid claims that the school's "Rebel" moniker is…