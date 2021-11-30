-
Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
President Joe Biden recently signed a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill into law. KUNR’s Kaleb Roedel spoke with US Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez…
Sen. Cortez Masto reflects on Jan. 6, how the government has handled the pandemic and climate changeDemocrat Catherine Cortez Masto has been serving Nevada in the U.S. Senate since 2017, filling the seat left by the now-retired Harry Reid. She has worked…
The idea of selling public lands is sacrilegious in much of the West. In Southern Nevada, the affordable housing crisis may be an extenuating circumstance.
KUNR Today: Blockchains withdraws Innovation Zones proposal, Poll shows Nevada Dems with narrow leadHere are the morning news headlines for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.Nevada tech company asks to withdraw 'Innovation Zones' planBy The Associated PressReno bus…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.U.S. Sen. Cortez Masto Blasts Senate Republicans Over Debt Limit BattleBy…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.Takeaways After California Governor Handily Defeats RecallBy The Associated…
Multiple large wildfires burning in California are blanketing communities in Northern Nevada with smoke and ash. U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto spoke…
The families of hundreds of thousands of Nevada children are eligible for monthly payments from the federal government. It’s part of the expanded child…
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, July 13, 2021.Local Fire Updates, Including Beckwourth Complex And Dexter FiresBy KUNR…