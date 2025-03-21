Cortez Masto: GOP tax plan comes at the expense of Nevada families’ health care

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto addressed the Nevada Legislature on Tuesday, cautioning that proposed federal budget cuts to Medicaid could have serious consequences for the state’s healthcare infrastructure and overall budget.

During her remarks to lawmakers in Carson City, the Nevada Democrat said Congressional Republicans are considering a federal budget plan that would reduce Medicaid funding by nearly $880 billion nationwide .

“We all know federal Medicaid is the largest part of our state budget,” Cortez Masto said. “Federal cuts are going to lead to this body being forced to either increase taxes or cut health care spending to make up for that loss.”

The senator also warned that a reduction in Medicaid funding could lead to a heavier reliance on emergency services, with potential ripple effects across Nevada’s already strained healthcare system . That includes increased 911 dispatch, overcrowded emergency rooms, and additional burdens on EMTs and paramedics.

In a follow-up interview, Cortez Masto said lawmakers still haven’t seen details on how the proposed cuts would be implemented, emphasizing that the current figures are only broad outlines.

“We just know the top line,” she said. “To see the details is gonna be important.”

She added that it’s critical for the governor and the state legislature to begin preparing for the potential impact these cuts could have on Nevada’s healthcare system and budget.

Cortez Masto also pointed to broader economic pressures, including high costs for housing, energy, and healthcare, saying working families could be disproportionately affected by any reduction in federal support for Medicaid.

She also addressed criticism from some constituents and members of Congress who say Democrats haven’t done enough to oppose Republican-led budget efforts. She defended her vote in favor of the recent continuing resolution, saying the priority was to avoid a government shutdown and allow time for more comprehensive negotiations.

“We can’t take on a fight we’re not gonna win,” she said. “Shutting down the government the last time cost the economy $11 billion. It’s already in free fall—[Trump] to blame, not us.”

While the budget process in Congress remains ongoing, Cortez Masto called for bipartisan cooperation both in Washington and in Nevada to ensure the state’s healthcare needs are met.

“This isn’t about politics,” Cortez Masto said. “It’s about protecting the services that Nevadans rely on every day.”