Ninth Circuit Court rules in favor of federal deportation

KUNR Public Radio | By Manuel Holguin Jr.
Published December 6, 2024 at 3:12 PM PST
Arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement are up more than 40 percent since January.
Charles Reed
/
AP
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upholds federal government’s authority to enforce deportations, including cases where local governments attempt to block operations; state leaders speak out as fears grow in immigrant communities with Trump’s second term near and vows of mass deportations.

The decision overturns a 2019 executive order issued by King County Executive Dow Constantine, which barred federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation flights from using a Seattle-area airport.

The restriction, enacted during Donald Trump’s presidency, forced ICE to relocate its operations to Yakima, Washington.

The court found that the ban at Boeing Field disrupted federal operations, significantly increasing costs and logistical challenges for ICE.

The ruling noted that relocating flights raised security concerns and created broader risks, including longer detainee transport distances and the potential for disruptions or safety issues during transit.

COURT OF APPEALS FOR THE NINTH CIRCUIT RULING

What does this mean for Nevada and other states?

The ruling comes just weeks before the start of Donald Trump’s second term, during which he has vowed to pursue mass deportations.

It underscores that local governments, including those in Nevada, cannot interfere with federal immigration enforcement or discriminate against federal contractors.

For Nevada, this decision may serve as a legal precedent, deterring attempts to restrict ICE’s access to local infrastructure.

Policies that actively obstruct federal immigration operations could face similar legal challenges.

While local governments may still limit their active cooperation with ICE under "sanctuary" policies, they cannot implement measures that directly impede federal deportation efforts, according to the ruling.

Nevada Leaders Respond

Following Trump’s recent election victory, Nevada officials have voiced their support for immigrant communities.

Attorney General Aaron Ford addressed the heightened concerns, saying the election has created "an atmosphere of fear for many Nevadans."

Ford also released a “Know Your Rights” guide aimed at educating immigrants and their employers about legal protections.

What can state lawmakers do to protect immigrants in Nevada?
What can state lawmakers do to protect immigrants living in Nevada? The state’s attorney general and the incoming head of the Nevada Latino Legislative Caucus have weighed in.

Additionally, U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and other lawmakers have called on the Biden administration to act swiftly on immigration matters before the transition of power.

They urged expedited renewals of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and the designation or extension of Temporary Protected Status for eligible countries.

KUNR reached out to Mayor Hillary Schieve and Attorney General Ford but they did not immediately respond for comment.
Manuel Holguin Jr.
Manny is KUNR State Government Journalist, leading coverage of Nevada’s government, producing in-depth reports, a monthly politics show, and organizing public policy forums across the state.
