What can state lawmakers do to protect immigrants in Nevada?

President-elect Donald Trump has promised mass deportations on the first day of his administration . What can state lawmakers do to protect immigrants living in Nevada? The state’s attorney general and the incoming head of the Nevada Latino Legislative Caucus have weighed in.

The issue is personal for Assemblywoman Cecilia González of Las Vegas. She is Thai-Mexican American and part of a mixed-status family.

As the newly chosen chair of the Nevada Latino Legislative Caucus, she has promised to protect immigrant community members. One in five Nevada residents is an immigrant, according to the American Immigration Council . González highlighted steps the state legislature has taken in the past.

“Our caucus has done groundbreaking legislation over the last couple of years to help our undocumented community,” González said. “For example, bills that make sure the DMV is not sharing data with the federal government, getting rid of barriers to get their occupational licenses; funding programs like the UNLV immigration clinic.”

González also wants to see the return of the Hope Act, introduced by the former Latino caucus chair. At first, it was intended to allow people, regardless of immigration status, to access Medicaid . However, it was narrowed to cover children and people who are pregnant and ineligible for Medicaid due to immigration restrictions. It was vetoed by the governor .

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford released “Know Your Rights” documents designed to help immigrants and their employers understand their legal rights. This announcement followed Ford’s remarks about protecting vulnerable communities in Nevada .

These resources, available in English and Spanish, provide information for immigrants and their employers about legal protections in the state.

The documents were released only days after Ford made public statements expressing concern over Trump’s plans for mass deportations. The attorney general emphasized that his office would stand against any unconstitutional mandates or attacks on marginalized communities.

“I will fight every step of the way, in any way that I can, to ensure our state remains a place where anyone is welcome and where our rights are protected,” Ford said in a statement posted on the attorney general’s official X account.

For more information or to access the “Know Your Rights” documents, visit the Nevada Attorney General’s website .

The attorney general’s office did not respond to KUNR’s interview request.