-
KUNR Today: Sisolak Says No New COVID-19 Restrictions, Lyon Co. Renaming Justice Complex After TrumpHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.Sisolak Says No New Restrictions, Looks Into Vaccine Requirements Amid COVID-19…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.Nevada County Bid To Honor Trump Goes From Road To BuildingsBy The Associated…
-
Former President Donald Trump is on trial for a second time in the Senate. This time, the House has impeached Trump for inciting the Jan. 6…
-
The trial itself will begin on Feb. 9, giving the Democratic House impeachment managers and Trump's defense team two weeks to file briefs and finalize their legal preparations.
-
President Trump made history, the siege on the Capitol exposed splits in the GOP that are likely to remain, Biden's agenda will now compete with a Senate trial and the Capitol is a fortress.
-
The resolution charges President Trump with "incitement of insurrection." Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will not reconvene the Senate early for a trial to remove Trump from office.
-
"I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution," the vice president wrote on Tuesday evening.
-
President Trump, who still hasn't conceded, says he's "recommending" the GSA begin "initial protocols" to kick-start the transfer of power. The GSA chief says her decision was reached independently.
-
In his first public remarks since Joe Biden won the presidential election, President Trump hinted at the possibility of turnover at the White House, which he has resisted over the past week.
-
With Pennsylvania in Joe Biden's column, the former vice president gains the 270 electoral votes needed to be elected.