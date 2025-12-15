Trump administration push to redraw national monuments could affect Colorado River, report warns

The report , from the Center for American Progress, examines how shrinking or redefining monuments like Bears Ears and Grand Staircase–Escalante could expose headwaters and river corridors to new development. Those rivers feed major systems such as the Colorado River, which supplies major cities like Denver, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.

Many of the river miles flowing across monument lands have no other conservation designations, said Drew McConville, one of the report’s co-authors. That means the current monument boundaries are often the primary safeguard keeping surrounding development — including mining, drilling, or industrial activity — at a distance from critical water sources.

“If the Trump administration were to decide to strip protections from these lands, they could be exposed to extractive development and all of the pollution and impacts that could come along with it,” McConville said.

Those impacts would ripple far beyond the monument borders. McConville noted that rural, small-town, and tribal communities — many already facing drought, aging water systems, and climate-driven water shortages — are particularly vulnerable. Losing protections upstream could worsen water quality concerns downstream, raising treatment costs or increasing contamination risks.

He said decisions made in the coming months could shape the region’s water security for decades.

“These are communities that are facing drought and worsening impacts because of climate change,” he said. “They really can’t afford to have their drinking water sources put at risk.”