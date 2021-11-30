-
President Joe Biden signed a proclamation Friday restoring two national monuments in Utah to their originally designated sizes. The move also restored a monument off the coast of New England.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland met with tribal and Utah state leaders Wednesday in San Juan County to talk about Bears Ears National Monument. She’s visiting southern Utah to meet with stakeholders before issuing a recommendation on the monuments’ fate.
Amid America’s racial reckoning spurred by the killing of George Floyd, a number of controversial historical monuments were torn down by protesters or removed by authorities this year, including some in the Mountain West.
